DMRC Starts Special Drive To Prevent Male Passengers’ Entry Into Women-Only Coaches

The drive may be extended beyond the stipulated ten days, based on the outcomes achieved, a senior official said.

DMRC Starts Special Drive To Prevent Male Passengers' Entry Into Women-Only Coaches. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated a 10-day safety campaign aimed at preventing male passengers from entering women’s reserved coaches. The drive which is started on Friday will continue till September 10. The DMRC took the decision of safety campaign after a 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly masturbating and ejaculating on a minor girl in the metro. The corporation has decided to conduct the drive to prevent future such incidents. Notably, the safety drive is conducted by the DMRC, CISF and Delhi Police in different metro stations and trains.

The DMRC took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed about the safety drive, ""Delhi Metro today started a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for ladies. The drive will be jointly conducted by DMRC, CISF & DMRP from 6 pm to 10 pm on all lines of the network for the next 10 days till 10th September, 2023."

Delhi Metro today started a special drive to stop the entry of male passengers in the coaches reserved for ladies. The drive will be jointly conducted by DMRC, CISF & DMRP from 6 pm to 10 pm on all lines of the network for the next 10 days till 10th September, 2023.

The penalty amount for a male passenger found entering a women-only coach is Rs 250, as stated by the official.

The DMRC also informed that the safety drive can be extended depending on the ‘outcome achieved’.

“This drive may be extended further after the first 10 days based on the outcome achieved. Necessary punitive action shall be taken against the offenders as per the existing provisions,” the Delhi Metro said on ‘X’ while sharing pictures of the drive on its account.

"This drive may be extended further after the first 10 days based on the outcome achieved. Necessary punitive action shall be taken against the offenders as per the existing provisions."

Following this, there will be an escalation in surprise inspections conducted at irregular intervals across different metro lines. The duration of this initiative may be extended beyond the initial 10 days, depending on its effectiveness. Officials have emphasized that appropriate punitive measures will be enforced against violators in accordance with existing regulations.

Notably, there have been previous instances of men misbehaving with women inside train coaches, couples engaging in public displays of affection, and social media influencers dancing within the coaches. These inappropriate actions not only disrupt fellow commuters but also tarnish the image of the Delhi Metro.

