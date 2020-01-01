New Delhi: Consider it as New Year gift, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it will launch free WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday. The facility is the first of its kind on any corridor of the DMRC.

People travelling in the 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network will enjoy the free WifFi facility as the train will halt at six stations.

“The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line will be launched tomorrow,” one DMRC official told PTI, adding, “We already have WiFi facility on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line.” The DMRC said it also plans to extend the free WiFi facility inside train coaches to other corridors.

People travelling in Delhi Metro in this line will be able to avail free WiFi services by logging onto ‘Oui DMRC Free Wifi’ and access internet applications like email, Facebook, Google, video chat as well as live streaming of cricket and football matches inside the station premises.

In 2016, limited wifi facility was launched on Yellow Line’s Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat and Hauz Khas stations in association with Rail Tel Corporation.