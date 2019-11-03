New Delhi: A video calling Delhiites to not go to work on Monday with hashtag Delhi Bandh has gone viral on Monday. No political parties, but people of Delhi — tired of the inaction of the government — has called for a bandh on Monday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her support to the cause, but not as a politician, but as a mother who is worried about the health of her kids — and as a Delhiite, she tweeted.

As a citizen of Delhi and as a mother, I fully support this call to action by my fellow citizens.#DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiBachao #DelhiBand pic.twitter.com/5a6w46CQc9 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 3, 2019

“…tired of inaction on curbing air pollution, citizens have called for a bandh… years after years, promises after promises, the problem of air pollution does not seem to go away… Delhiites are requested not to go to work and remain indoors (on Monday),” the video says.

As Delhi and its neighbouring cities continued to battle a severe pollution crisis, schools in Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the state education department announced on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Noida District Magistrate (DM), too had announced the closure of schools there till November 5. In Delhi, schools are already closed till November 5.

Flight operations at national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were badly hit after the air quality deteriorated to ‘severe plus’ category on Sunday. At least 32 flights were diverted today owing to low visibility caused by thick smog. The visibility at Delhi airport dropped to 300 m as AQI in the capital city dangerous levels of 625.

“Due to low visibility, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. All CAT-II compliant pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is regretted,” a tweet by Indira Gandhi International Airport read.

On Friday, an unprecedented public health emergency was declared in Delhi-NCR due to the rising levels of air pollution post-Diwali. “This is a public health emergency as air pollution is now hazardous and will have adverse health impacts on all particularly the children,” Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority was quoted by a report as saying. The EPCA also banned construction activities in Delhi-NCR till November 5.

On Sunday, the Delhi government issued a health advisory asking citizens to stay indoors.