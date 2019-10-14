New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress for its UK leaders’ meeting with Jeremy Corbyn over the issue of Kashmir, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said there was a reason why the issue didn’t feature on the discussion agenda between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders met at Mahabalipuram in Chennai for the second informal meeting.
“Chinese President came to India and held an informal summit with PM Modi. The PM didn’t discuss Kashmir with him. Your leaders are going to England, daring to internationalise our internal matter of Kashmir and you are not even condemning it!” the minister said at a rally in Thane.
Do you want to internationalise the issue of Kashmir, the minister asked.
Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to promise Article 370 and Article 35A to the people of J&K.
On October 10, a delegation of the Congress’s UK representatives met labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the Kashmir issue — the human rights situation in Kashmir.
“There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long,” the UK leader had tweeted.