New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress for its UK leaders’ meeting with Jeremy Corbyn over the issue of Kashmir, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said there was a reason why the issue didn’t feature on the discussion agenda between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders met at Mahabalipuram in Chennai for the second informal meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Mira-Bhayandar (Thane) on Congress’s UK representatives meeting with UK’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn: Congress didn’t criticise it. I would like to ask them, do you want to internationalise the issue of Kashmir? pic.twitter.com/x0zayn1Oa3 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Chinese President came to India and held informal summit with PM Modi. The PM didn’t discuss Kashmir with him. Your leaders are going to England, daring to internationalise our internal matter of Kashmir and you are not even condemning it! https://t.co/P1P1oOAsIj — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

“Chinese President came to India and held an informal summit with PM Modi. The PM didn’t discuss Kashmir with him. Your leaders are going to England, daring to internationalise our internal matter of Kashmir and you are not even condemning it!” the minister said at a rally in Thane.

Do you want to internationalise the issue of Kashmir, the minister asked.

Defence Minister, in Thane: World believes that India is no more a weak country. India isn’t a country which will talk to anyone by standing on their knees, however powerful might the force be. India is today in the position to talk by standing on its feet & with all its might. pic.twitter.com/W1rGbpG5cm — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to promise Article 370 and Article 35A to the people of J&K.

On October 10, a delegation of the Congress’s UK representatives met labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the Kashmir issue — the human rights situation in Kashmir.

A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long. pic.twitter.com/wn8DXLohJT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 9, 2019

“There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long,” the UK leader had tweeted.