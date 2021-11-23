New Delhi: Services at Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals in the national capital were affected as the resident doctors went on pen-down strike from 9 AM to 12 PM on Tuesday over non-payment of salaries for two months. The doctors have threatened to intensify their protest and go on permanent strike from Friday if salaries are not disbursed.Also Read - Doctors Unpaid For 4 Months At GTB Hospital Covid Care Facility
In a notice issued on Monday, Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) president Dr Sunil Kumar had said that routine and emergency servies will remain suspended from Friday. “Despite repeated strikes and assurances of regularisation of our salaries, no solid action has been taken by the higher authorities… The civic body had provided us a written assurance that the salaries will be paid on time but they have gone back on their word,” RDA president Dr Sunil Kumar told Hindustan Times.
Here Are The Key Points in This big story:-
- Besides disbursal of pending salaries, the doctors are also demanding a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) that was scheduled to come into effect from July 2021.
- Speaking to reportes, RDA president claimed that both East and South Delhi municipal corporations (EDMC and SDMC) have cleared the DA hike but the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has cited a financial crisis to delay the implementation.
- On discursal of pending salaries, he said that NDMC had assured them that the salaries would be paid regularly, but they failed to fulfil their promises.
- Meanwhile, standing committee has assured that salary would be paid soon. “Only one month’s salary will be pending. Considering our financial crisis, it’s not possible to clear all dues at one go,” Jogi Ram Jain, standing committee chairman told Times of India.
- On the other hand, leader of the opposition in North MCD Vikas Goyal targeted the BJP and its ‘mismanagement’ over the financial crisis. “BJP did nothing in the last 15 years and this is why they are unable to pay the salaries of doctors and nurses,” he added.