New Delhi: Services at Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals in the national capital were affected as the resident doctors went on pen-down strike from 9 AM to 12 PM on Tuesday over non-payment of salaries for two months. The doctors have threatened to intensify their protest and go on permanent strike from Friday if salaries are not disbursed.

In a notice issued on Monday, Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) president Dr Sunil Kumar had said that routine and emergency servies will remain suspended from Friday. “Despite repeated strikes and assurances of regularisation of our salaries, no solid action has been taken by the higher authorities… The civic body had provided us a written assurance that the salaries will be paid on time but they have gone back on their word,” RDA president Dr Sunil Kumar told Hindustan Times.

Here Are The Key Points in This big story:-