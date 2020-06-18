New Delhi: As the airlines are moving towards a contactless, more efficient travel experience amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Malaysian carrier, Air Asia, became the first airline to launch door-to-door baggage service in India. Also Read - COVID-19: 18 Deaths So Far But This Country is Not Even Allowing Domestic Flights

Here is how it will work:

1. The luggage would be picked up from a traveller’s address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination city.

2. Now, the airline is only starting the service at Rs 500 for one way — as an introductory offer.

3. The service will be available in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad — in the first phase.

4. Mumbai will be the next destination.

5. While booking a ticket, the passenger will have to opt for AirAsia FlyPorter

After a gap of two months, domestic flight services in India began in a restricted and staggered manner with a focus on contact-less travel. Since COVID-19 can spread by touching surfaces which may have droplets from a patient, t door-to-door delivery of passenger luggage minimises the chance of contracting the disease through luggage. All airports, however, have taken the maximum precaution to santise the luggage of the flyers.