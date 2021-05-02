Kolkata: The counting of votes for Domjur assembly constituency in West Bengal that went to polls on April 10 will begin at 8 AM and trends are expected to emerge in a while. The seat is currently held by Rajib Banerjee of Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Banerjee defeated Protima Dutta (Independent) with a margin of 107701 votes. Also Read - Howrah Uttar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Domjur Assembly constituency falls under the Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC candidate Kalyan Banerjee won from Srerampur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 98536 votes by defeating Debjit Sarkar from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

This year, the Domjur assembly constituency saw a tough battle between Uttam Bera of CPI(M) and Kalyanendu Ghosh of TMC.

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Domjur