Don 3: Farhan Akhtar On His Creative Differences With Shah Rukh Khan: ‘We parted mutually’

The Don franchise was kicked off by Big B Amitabh Bachchan in 1978. After which, Shah Rukh Khan took the legacy forward and played the dual roles of Don and Vijay in Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 directorial Don: The Chase Begins Again.

Undoubtedly, Farhan Akhtar is one of the most versatile actors and filmmakers who has been donning multiple hats over the years. The Dil Chahta Hai director, who has several exciting projects on his plate, is grabbing the attention with one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema for over a decade. Starring Ranveer Singh as the most wanted person in this installment, the filmmaker faced a bunch of criticism as they felt he could not fill in the shoes of King Khan. Even after days of announcement, one question that echoed through the minds of many was over his decision to replace Shah Rukh Khan as the Don. Now, amid such reports, Farhan has spilled the beans about the differences he and Shah Rukh had on the story direction, leading to their mutual take to part ways.

Farhan Akhtar On Change Of Don’s Casting

During a conversation interview with Variety, Farhan Akhtar spoke about the change in the iconic role of Don from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh. He described that he and Shah Rukh couldn’t come to a mutual agreement on the story direction, because of which they decided to part ways. He said, “I am not in a position to replace anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, and I wanted to take a certain direction with the story. Somehow, we just couldn’t find common ground. Hence, we just parted mutually, knowing that it’s probably for the best.”

Farhan Akhtar Excited To Have Ranveer Singh On Board

Sharing his excitement about Ranveer being the Don in the film, Farhan Akhtar stated, “I am really excited that Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film. Just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do. We’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energising us, so to speak.”

What Fans Can Expect From Ranveer Singh Starrer Don 3?

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the third installment of the action franchise Don introduced Ranveer Singh in a bold and charismatic avatar. Recently during an interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar said, “The film is filled with action, thrill, and of course kind of a thriller story but he thinks the larger enjoyment factor for the spectators is that they want to see what Ranveer does with the part. It is something we are really focused on to try and find the right kind of tonality for Ranveer.”

Opposite to Ranveer, it is speculated that Kiara Advani is being considered as the leading lady in the film.

