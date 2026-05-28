‘Donald Trump’ buffalo spared from Eid sacrifice in Bangladesh, shifts it to National Zoo

A ministry official said that the decision was taken at the last moment due to security concerns and extraordinary public interest in the buffalo.

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'Donald Trump' buffalo

New Delhi: The viral buffalo in Bangladesh has been saved from being sacrificed on Eid-ul-Adha after the Tarique Rahman government’s intervention. The buffalo, popularly known as “Donald Trump” due to its golden hair, had been sold for a sacrifice scheduled on Thursday. Preparations for its sacrifice had been completed, but officials stepped in, citing growing public interest in the animal.

Officials said that Bangladesh’s Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buffalo be spared from sacrifice. Ahmed directed that the buyer be refunded and the animal be transferred under government supervision to the Dhaka National Zoo.

A ministry official said that the decision was taken at the last moment due to security concerns and extraordinary public interest in the buffalo.

The Viral Buffalo:

This 700-kilogram, golden-haired animal is a rare albino buffalo.

It has a tuft of light-colored hair on its head, which resembles the distinctive hairstyle of former US President Donald Trump.

Because of this resemblance, it became popularly known on the internet as “Donald Trump.”

Although it was originally just a normal purchase of an animal for sacrifice during Eid-ul-Adha, it quickly became a topic of nationwide discussion.

Videos of the buffalo went viral on social media.

The attention grew beyond social media, and people from different parts of the country began visiting a farm in Narayanganj, near Dhaka, to catch a glimpse of the buffalo.

How did the buffalo get the nickname “Donald Trump”?

Farm owner Ziauddin said that this nickname was given by his brother. He noticed that the buffalo had golden hair on its forehead, which closely resembled the hairstyle of former US President Donald Trump. This four-year-old albino buffalo was purchased around 10 months ago. It was given special care, including regular feeding and frequent bathing.

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However, the owner sold the buffalo before Eid-ul-Adha.