New Delhi: Despite India rejecting America’s mediation in the matter, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again offered himself to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue. He said the US is very closely watching the developments in relation to Kashmir.

He said this just ahead of meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos where both the leaders are present to attend the World Economic Forum.

“We are going to be talking about trade and many other things. But trade is going to be of very very paramount importance. We are working together on some borders and we are talking about Kashmir and the relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India,” Donald Trump said ahead of meeting Khan.

Replying to a question whether he will visit Pakistan during his visit to India, Trump said that he is visiting India right now and so he really doesn’t have to visit Pakistan now. Calling Imran Khan his ‘very good friend’, Trump said he is very happy to meet him again.

The Pakistan PM met Trump on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland which is being held from January 21 to 23. He is at the WEF at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF.

“On the sidelines, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders. These include Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Trump,” the foreign office of Pakistan had said.

In 2019 when Khan and Trump had met last time, the US President had raised the Kashmir issue and offered to mediate but India had categorically rejected the offer, calling Kashmir an internal matter of the country.