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Iran-US war to end soon? Donald Trump makes big claim, says Iran desperate for a deal, Iranian leaders retaliate

Iran-US war to end soon? Donald Trump makes big claim, says ‘Iran desperate for a deal’, Iranian leaders retaliate

To recall, US President Donald Trump earlier had said that American envoys are in close contact with a senior Iranian leader and are engaged in discussions.

New Delhi: In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim of holding talks with Iran. Trump also repeated that he has resolved eight global conflicts. The US president said that Iran is eager to make a deal but is afraid to say so publicly. He also expressed concern that Iranian leaders fear their own people might kill them if they talk about an agreement with the United States. He also added that Iranian leaders are worried that if they appear publicly, the US could target them.

Addressing people, Trump said, “I completely agree with them, truly. We’ve done a lot. We’ve resolved eight wars. People may forget, and we are winning another war. Let me tell you, we are achieving a very big victory. What we are doing with Iran in the Middle East has never been seen before. And by the way, they are negotiating and are very desperate to make a deal, but they are afraid to say it because they think their own people will kill them. They are also afraid that we might kill them.”

Donald Trump takes a dig at Iranian politicians

He further said, “There has never been a leader of any country who has wanted the position less than someone being asked to become Iran’s leader. I wouldn’t want that position. We hear some of the things they say; we hear them very clearly. They say, ‘I don’t want it.’ They say, ‘We want to make you the next Supreme Leader.’ ‘No, thank you. I don’t want it.’ But I would like to express my gratitude to the tremendous leader involved in this effort; truly, he is an incredible speaker. His name will go down in history as one of the greatest leaders ever.”

Trump Claims Talks with Iran

To recall, US President Donald Trump earlier had said that American envoys are in close contact with a senior Iranian leader and are engaged in discussions. However, he clarified that the individual is not Iran’s Supreme Leader.

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Trump also stated that, due to these talks, he ordered the US Department of Defense to halt attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. However, Iran has denied any negotiations with the United States. Despite Trump’s claims, the Iranian military has carried out attacks on Israel and countries in the Middle East.

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