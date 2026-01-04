Home

News

Donald Trumps BIG WARNING after US attacked Venezuela, says these countries could be next

Donald Trump’s BIG WARNING after US attacked Venezuela, says these countries could be next

After a United States military operation in Venezuela, in which troops captured President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump reportedly warned that Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia could be next.

Donald Trump’s BIG WARNING after US attacked Venezuela, says these countries could be next

Washington: After capturing President Nicolas Maduro by carrying out airstrikes on Venezuela, President Donald Trump reportedly issued a warning to other Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia, that they could be next if harbouring cartels and drug manufacturing continue. Washington said the action was based on federal indictments in New York accusing Maduro of leading a “narco-terrorism” network that allegedly sent illegal drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, into the United States to “destroy American lives.” Venezuela strongly denied the charges, claiming the real reason for the “military aggression” was to seize the country’s oil and mineral resources. The Washington stated that the recent military action was based on the federal indictments in New York accusing the Venezuelan President of heading the ‘narco-terrorism’ that allegedly filled the US with illegal drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl. These drugs ‘destroy American lives’. However, the Venezuelan government rejected US claims, saying the real reason for the ‘military aggression’ was to seize the country’s oil and mineral resources.

Indian-origin US lawmaker slammed Donald Trump.

Indian-origin US Congressman Ro Khanna has warned that the United States could set a dangerous global precedent by normalising regime-change wars. Strongly criticising President Donald Trump’s decision to take military action in Venezuela, he questioned how Washington would react if Russia or China carried out similar actions elsewhere. He termed the strike a ‘war of choice.’

Ro Khanna took to X and asked, “What will we say now if Putin tries to capture Zelenskyy in Ukraine or if Xi Jinping moves against Taiwan’s leadership?”, stating that US’s military operation against Venezuela weakens its moral authority. Unnecessary Foreign War

Khanna further accused the US President of forgetting his political base by starting an ‘unnecessary foreign war’.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Donald Trump betrayed his MAGA base today, launching a war of choice to bring regime change in Venezuela. We keep voting against dumb wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. But our presidents bow to a foreign policy blob committed to militarism,” he wrote on X.

US Strikes Venezuela

The United States carried out a military strike on Venezuela’s capital, Caracas and other parts on Saturday. The US troops captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife during the military operation. The Trump administration promptly came forward and defended the operation. However, the US military action has triggered massive backlash among Democrats regarding its legality and long-term consequences.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.