‘Done With Wrestling, Focus Now On LS Polls’: Brij Bhushan After WFI Suspended

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sunday said he was "done" with wrestling and will focus on other responsibilities. His comments came hours after the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected WFI.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh greets during a press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Hours after it was announced the Union Sports Ministry has suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further notice, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sunday announced he was “done” with wrestling and will now focus on other responsibilities, including next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The former WFI chief’s response came soon after his meeting with BJP president JP Nadda following Sports Ministry’s suspension of the WFI till further orders.

“Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling in India, it has to be done by the new elected body. I have nothing to do with the sport now. I have other responsibilities to focus now. I will be away from the politics of this sport,” Brij Bhushan told reporters after his meeting with Nadda.

#WATCH | After the Union Sports Ministry suspends the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed…Now it's… pic.twitter.com/gTJDgptO8R — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

Brij Bhushan is a sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and is facing sexual harassment allegations by top female wrestlers, including Olympian Sakshi Malik and others.

WFI suspended

Earlier today, the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected WFI, apparently after a severe backlash from wrestlers who protested the election of Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh as the new president of the federation.

Announcing the suspension of WFI, the government cited its “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

The ministry also said the new body was working under “complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers”, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with Brij Bhushan’s loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

The top wrestlers of the country — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik — had led the agitation against Brij Bhushan after accusing him of sexual harassment against female grapplers, including a minor.

Bajrang had returned his Padma Shri award to the government on Friday in protest over Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI chief. On Thursday, Sakshi Malik quit wrestling for the same reason.

It has been learnt that the ad-hoc panel, which was led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, will be asked to manage the affairs till suspension is lifted.

(With inputs from agencies)

