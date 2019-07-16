Mumbai, July 19: A four-storey building in Dongri area of Mumbai, identified as Kesarbai building, collapsed this morning. Located inside a narrow lane, the accident site saw fire tenders, five NDRF teams and BMC Disaster Management Cell teams being aided by the locals who formed a human chain to help rescue teams as the lanes are too narrow for them to enter. Flooded recently during the torrential downpour in Mumbai, the locals are helping to remove the debri by hand as it difficult for big machines to reach the spot.

More details awaited as fire tenders rush to the site.

BMC PRO says it was an MHADA building. Shockingly, sources inform that the building was not in the list of dilapidated buildings issued for this Monsoon.



A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the building collapse site in Dongri.



