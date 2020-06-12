New Delhi: Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s Twitter presence has gone up since the Centre started planning the resumption of the domestic flights during the fourth phase of the lockdown. The minister posts aviation updates, he even interacts with users, takes questions on Live session etc. Also Read - Domestic Flights Booking: Are Flight Tickets Becoming Cheaper as Demands Reach Peak in June? Details Here

Great SIR. But international flights into Bharat shud not be allowed until August end. Otherwise it will be a second imported wave will happen. — Life is EPHEMERAL, Enjoy it to the HILT (@Easwar_Uvaca) June 12, 2020

Would you like to to say that to the trolls who enrich my life on a daily basis? — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 12, 2020

The minister chose to reply to this tweet. He said, “Would you like to say that to the trolls who enrich my life on a daily basis?”

We are begging you to allow international flights, not for leisure trips and tourism. It’s for our jobs and to see our families. As a human, it’s our basic rights to go for jobs and be with families to sustain in this world. We are not trolls. Please be a responsible minister🙏 — NRI UAE Resident (@nri_uae) June 12, 2020

Soon, comments came pouring slamming the centre’s decision to not allow other international flights in what may come across as a monopolisation bid for Air India.

As of now, only Air India is ferrying passengers in and out of India under the Vande Bharat mission. No other flights have been allowed to resume international operations. But if the spread of the virus is the reason to limit the international operations, then Vande Bharat Mission should also be scrapped, said several Twitter users.