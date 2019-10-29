New Delhi: As the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has started crediting interest to its 6 crore subscribers, chances are that there will be fraudulent calls, messages seeking your details to siphon off the money. The EPFO has issued an alert against such scams.

“EPFO never asks you to share your personal details like Aadhaar, PAN card, UAN or bank details over phone. EPFO never calls any member or subscriber to deposit any amount in any bank. Please do not respond to such fake calls,” EPFO posted on its Twitter handle.

The EPFO decided to give 60 days bonus to all Group B and Group C EPFO employees ahead of Diwali. A notification in this regard was issued earlier by the Ministry of Labour. All Group B and Group C employees, as per the EPFO notification, will get 60 days bonus under the Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme for the financial year 2018-19.

Some reports also suggest that the EPFO has started crediting interest to provident fund accounts and several PF account holders have already received interest credit of 8.65 per cent for the financial year 2018-2019 ahead of Diwali. Employees can check their PF/Provident Fund balance by using UMANG App, SMS, EPF portal or by just giving a missed call.

On October 9, the EPFO stated that the rate of interest on Employees’ provident fund (EPF) has been increased to 8.65% for the financial year 2018-19. It will credit around Rs 54,000 crore as interest in the accounts of over 6 crore members.

How to know if EPF interest has been credited:

EPFO subscribers can check PF balance online through the EPFO website or via the Umang app or missed call SMS service

Follow these steps to check PF balance on EPFO website:

Log-in to the EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in).

-Go the ‘Our Services’ tab and click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

-Click on the Member Passbook.

-Submit your UAN number and password.

-After logging in, you can access your PF account and check your available balance.

Follow these steps to check PF balance Via Umang:

Open the Umang app on your smartphone then select EPFO.

Click on the ‘Employee Centric Services.’

Click on ‘View Passbook’ to check your EPF balance.

Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP

Enter the OTP and click on ‘login.’

Select the member ID of the company for which you want to check the EPF balance.

Your passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance.

Via SMS service

For EPF balance check through SMS, one’s UAN and bank account has to be linked with PAN and Aadhaar card number. Those who want to check balance can send an SMS from registered mobile number in the format EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899. The last three digits of the message represent the language in which the subscriber wants his/her reply from the EPFO. Once the message is sent, the EPFO will process the inquiry and send the PF balance in reply to the SMS.

Missed call service

One can also check their PF balance by giving a missed call to 011-22901406.