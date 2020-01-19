New Delhi: At a time when there is a war of words going on between TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former CM on Sunday urged the current CM not to shift the state capital from Amaravati. While making the request, Chandrababu Naidu warned that about Rs 50,000 crore committed investment could be withdrawn and it will make farmers of the state suffer.

Saying that he doesn’t have any ‘vested interest’ in Amaravati, Chandrababu Naidu said that his party is just trying to fight to control further damage of the state.

Alleging that the state is heading towards destruction, Naidu said if the present debt-ridden government does not honour the agreements, it will dent the image of the state. He also warned that the move will cause investors in losing confidence for future investment in the state.

The allegations from Chandrababu Naidu come just a day ahead of the three-day special winter session of the Assembly which is scheduled to begin from January 20 and will approve the report of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on distributed capital functions.

Earlier the state government had announced to have executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

Talking about the three-capital concept in the state, Chandrababu Naidu said that there is no logic in behind the idea and called the proposal of the state government a ‘witch hunt’ against his party TDP.

“Does it makes sense to shift the capital when the construction is almost at an advanced stage? An investment of nearly Rs 50,000 crore has been committed that has potential to generate 50,000 jobs in the state. About 130 institutes from hospitals to education hub were to come up. All this will not happen if the capital is shifted,” Naidu told PTI.

As per updates, the state government has already spent Rs 10,000 crore on developing Amaravati and many structures from the secretariat to assembly complexes, courts, Raj Bhavan and DGP office.

“The construction of 5,000 quarters for ministers and senior officers is underway. Everything will be ready in Amaravati if the government spends another Rs 2,000-3,000 crore,” he said.

He further alleged that if the state capital is shifted from Amaravati, there will be a problem of environmental degradation as the land cannot be used for agriculture.