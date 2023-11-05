Home

Don’t Travel By Air India On Nov 19, Shutdown Delhi’s IGI Airport Or…: Khalistani Terrorist Issues Threat Video

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a video and threatened the shutdown of Delhi's IGI Airport on November 19, the day on which the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in Ahmedabad. He also threatened people not to travel via Air India on the same day.

Don't Travel By Air India On Nov 19, Shutdown Delhi's IGI Airport Or …: Khalistani Terrorist Issues Threat Video. | Photo: Video grabbed

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada concerning the killing of Canadian Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a video featuring Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has emerged on the internet. In the video, he is seen issuing a threat to people planning to travel via Air India on November 19. He stated, “Lives would be in danger.” The video, which appeared on social media platforms, carries Pannun’s warning: “We are advising Sikh individuals not to fly with Air India on November 19. There will be a global blockade. On November 19, do not choose Air India for travel, or your life will be in jeopardy.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Threatened To Close Delhi’s International Airport

The Khalistani terrorist also said that the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi would remain close on November 19 and that its name would be changed, highlighting that this is the same day on which the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Threatened PM Modi

In October of this year, the chief of the prohibited US-based organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issued a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cautioning him to draw lessons from the Israel-Palestine conflict to prevent a similar “response” from unfolding in India.

“People under illegal occupation from Punjab to Palestine will react. And violence begets violence,” he had said in a previous video message.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Under Indian Security Agency’s Scanner

Amritsar-born Pannun has been under radar by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2019, when the investigative agency filed its initial case against him. He stands accused of playing a central role in promoting and orchestrating acts of terrorism, as well as propagating fear and terror in Punjab and other regions of India through his threats and intimidation tactics.

Indian Envoy To UK Denied Entry In Glasgow Gurudwara By Khalistani Activists

In September, Khalistani activists stopped the Indian high commissioner to the United Kingdom from entering a gurudwara in Scotland. The video of the incident surfaced online in which a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara at Albert Drive. A few Khalistani activists were also seen in the video trying to gang up on the high commissioner’s car before he had to eventually leave.

The BJP Condemned The Incident

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “I strongly condemn this (that Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland). Anyone from any religion or community can come here (gurdwara). We are not that religion that believes in violence instead we are among those who are saviours of humanity. Sikhs are the saviours. PM Modi has praised the work of our community. Sikhs are represented everywhere in the world. The safest place for the Sikhs in the world is in India….”

India-Canada Diplomatic Row

The diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa started when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September this year, made claims regarding the “possible” role of Indian security agencies in Nijjar’s June killing.

India dismissed these allegations as “baseless” and “politically driven,” leading to the expulsion of a high-ranking Canadian diplomat in response to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official in connection with the case.

