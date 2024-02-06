Home

Don’t Understand BJP’s Obsession with Dogs, Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Viral Video of Him Feeding Dog

On being asked about BJP's allegations that the man was a Congress worker, Rahul Gandhi said, "No, where was he a Congress worker. I don't understand BJP's obsession with dogs."

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to the viral video of him feeding a dog during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. While addressing the media, Rahul explained the whole incident and said that the dog got scared when he tried to feed him. So, he gave the biscuits to the dog’s owner. “I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So, I gave biscuits to the dog’s owner and the dog ate them from his hand. I don’t understand what’s the issue with it.”

#WATCH | On the viral video of him feeding a dog during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “…I called the dog and the owner. The dog was nervous, shivering and when I tried to feed it, the dog got scared. So I gave biscuits to the dog’s owner and… pic.twitter.com/QhO6QvfyNB — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday night reacted to the viral video, with a post on X, saying, “… Not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress.”

