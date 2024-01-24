Home

Double Whammy for INDIA Alliance! After TMC, Bhagwant Mann Says AAP Will Go Solo in Punjab

"Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own. The regional parties are together and can contest the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress) in Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said.

New Delhi: What can be termed as a double whammy for the Congress party, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the AAP is not in alliance with the Congress in Punjab hours after his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal

“Kitni baar kehlaoge mujhse (how many times will you make me say the same thing? Desh mein Punjab banega hero, Aam Aadmi Party 13-0,” Bhagwant Mann said.

Trinamool Congress’s Snub to Congress:

Earlier today, the TMC supremo said that her party has decided to go alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat-sharing), but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal,” Banerjee said amid the seat-negotiation tussle between the Congress and the TMC.

The CM also refuted media reports of seat-sharing talks, and asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on the issue. “Now, we have decided that there is no relation with the Congress in Bengal,” she said.

According to news agency PTI quoting sources, the TMC’s offer of two seats to the grand old party based on its 2019 Lok Sabha election performance, triggered tension among them, as the arrangement was deemed insufficient.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, Congress, and the TMC are part of the 28-party INDIA bloc.

“Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own. The regional parties are together and can contest the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress) in Bengal,” she said.

The TMC chief had made a similar remark during a recent rally in Kolkata, where she batted for the idea of regional leaders spearheading the fight against the BJP in specific regions, suggesting that Congress independently contest 300 Lok Sabha seats.

