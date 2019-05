Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team TKMNE vs NMPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays MPL Match Triumphs Knights MNE vs North Mumbai Panthers at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: The defending champions Triumphs Knights MNE had a rough start to their season in 2019 as they lost their first two games. But they were quick to react and won the next two games with substantial margins by defeating the Eagle Thane Strikers and Shivaji Lions.

On the other hand, North Mumbai Panthers is having an exact opposite run. While they won their first two games they had to taste defeat in the next two matches. Thus, they will look to revive their fate and get back on the winning track.

Time: 7:30 P.M.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Conditions/Reports

The night games at the Wankhede have been on the slower side and a score of 150 could well be a commendable one.

Average first innings score: 156.

Record of chasing teams: Won – 3, Lost – 4.

My Dream11 Team-

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Vikrant Auti (VC), Karan Nande, Karan More, Sairaj Patil, Parikshit Valasangkar, Sairaj Patil, Rahul Sawant, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi, Atif Attarwala.

Probable XI-

Triumphs Knights MNE- Karan Shah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Parikshit Valasangkar, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Karan More, Aakash Parkar, Puneet Tripathi, Vinayak Bhoir, Yash Dicholkar, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi.

North Mumbai Panthers- Vikrant Auti (C), Vishal Dhagaonkar, Sairaj Patil, Karan Nande, Sumeet Dhekale, Shashikant Kadam, Atif Attarwala, Ajinkya Patil (wk), Moondeep Mangela, Pravin Tambe, Rahul Sawant.

Squads-

Triumphs Knights MNE- Karan Shah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Parikshit Valasangkar, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Karan More, Aakash Parkar, Puneet Tripathi, Vinayak Bhoir, Yash Dicholkar, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi, Umesh Gurjar, Shikhar Thakur, Bharat Patil, Vaibhav Singh, Gaurav Chavan, Shivam Nirupam, Kalpesh Sawant, Prasad Patil, Siddhant Adhatrao.

North Mumbai Panthers- Vikrant Auti (C), Vishal Dhagaonkar, Sairaj Patil, Karan Nande, Sumeet Dhekale, Shashikant Kadam, Atif Attarwala, Ajinkya Patil (wk), Moondeep Mangela, Pravin Tambe, Rahul Sawant, Onkar Dattaram Gurav, Prithvi Shaw, Prathamesh Dake, Swapnil Salvi, Aashray Sajnani, Neil Narvekar, Jude Singh, Aditya Rane.