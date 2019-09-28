VCT vs QUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Victoria Men vs Queensland Bulls Match 7 Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 Australian ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match VCT vs QUN: Having been played as a single block of matches at the beginning of the season for the past six years, this summer’s tournament will span more than two months from September 21 to November 26 and be split by breaks for the Sheffield Shield.

Another big change this year is the fact the tournament will be played in all six major cities, compared to just a handful of locations in previous seasons. While boutique grounds like Junction Oval in Melbourne and Drummoyne Oval in Sydney will be used again, the tournament will also return to Australia’s major venues, with games to be hosted at the WACA, the SCG, the MCG, the Gabba and a new venue, Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

My Dream11 Team

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschange (VC), Sam Heazlett, Peter Handscomb (WK), Will Sutherland, Glenn Maxwell (C), Michael Neser, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Chris Tremain, Jackson Coleman

The match starts at 8:30 AM IST.

VCT vs QUN Predicted 11

Victoria Men: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain, Jon Holland, Jackson Coleman

Queensland Bulls: Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschange, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake

SQUADS:

Victoria Men: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Andrew Fekete, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Chris Tremain

Queensland Bulls: Jimmy Peirson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Cameron Gannon, Sam Heazlett, Charlie Hemphrey, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth

