Home

News

Drivers End Stir After Government Puts Implementation of New Hit-and-run Law On Hold

Drivers End Stir After Government Puts Implementation of New Hit-and-run Law On Hold

The office bearers of AIMTC, which is an umbrella body of truckers nationwide, want the government to withdraw the provisions claiming these being "onerous" and will create hardship for drivers.

Protestors Block Delhi-Agra National Highway (PTI)

New Delhi: The All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) on Tuesday decided to end the nationwide truck drivers protests against the new hit-and-run law after a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The government assured the members of the transport body that the new laws have not been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with AIMTC.

Trending Now

The office bearers of AIMTC, which is an umbrella body of truckers nationwide, wanted the government to withdraw the provisions claiming these being “onerous” and will create hardship for drivers. Addressing reporters, AIMTC President Amritlal Madan said, “The government must withdraw the provisions relating to hit- and run cases in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita”.

You may like to read

He further said that the truckers association will decide on the future course of action after meeting with the Union home secretary in the evening. Madan also said 60-70 per cent of all trucks are not on the roads right now due to the ongoing strike. AIMTC Chairman-organising committee Bal Mankit Singh urged the government not to drag the issue for long as was done in the case of the Farmers law.

He regretted that the government did not consult with the stakeholders.

According to official sources, the government is seized of the matter and will make an effort to resolve the issue amicably.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.