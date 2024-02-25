Home

News

‘Drugs Is A Menace That Destroys Lives If Not Controlled’: PM Modi

‘Drugs Is A Menace That Destroys Lives If Not Controlled’: PM Modi

‘Drugs Is A Menace That Destroys Lives If Not Controlled’: PM Modi

‘Drugs Is A Menace That Destroys Lives If Not Controlled’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address at the Ashwamedha Yagya on Saturday, discussed the fatal effects of drugs that are destroying the lives of people who consume them. He stated, ‘Drugs are a menace that destroys lives if not controlled,’ mentioning that the central government started a pan-India campaign three to four years ago to help those addicted to drugs. He said that as many as 11 crore people have joined the massive campaign in the fight against drugs. The Ashwamedha Yagya was organized by the World Gayatri Pariwar.

Trending Now

#WATCH | In a video address at the Ashwamedha Yagya organized by World Gayatri Pariwar, PM Modi says, “Drugs is a menace that destroys lives if not controlled… Our government started a pan-India Deaddiction campaign 3-4 years ago… Till now, 11 crore people have joined this… pic.twitter.com/fyeqneic0B — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.