New Delhi: DU cut-off list 2021: The first cut-off list for the Delhi University (DU) undergraduate (UG) admissions 2021 is set to release on 1 October. Candidates can apply for admission against the list from 4 October till October 6. This year, the dates of the Delhi University UG admissions 2021 stand delayed due to the delay in the Class 12 results across the nation, in accordance with the COVID pandemic.

According to reports, the DU first cut-off list 2021 will be updated on the official website of the varsity. Students will be able to check the cut-offs for different UG courses offered by DU on the official website of the university, du.ac.in.

The cut-offs are aimed at filling over 70,000 undergraduate seats in 65 colleges of the DU.

DU Admissions 2021: Schedule for DU cut-off lists:

DU first cut-off list: While the first cut-off list will be out on 1 October, candidates can apply for admission against the list from 10 am on 4 October till 11:59 pm on 6 October. Colleges will have to complete the approval process by 5 pm on 7 October and the deadline for fee payment is 8 October.

DU second cut-off list: The second cut-off list is expected to be out on 9 October at 10 a.m., with candidates being given time from 11 to 13 October to complete the admission process. The admissions under the second list will be approved by 5 pm on October 14 and the last day of payment is October 15 till 5 pm.

DU third cut-off list 2021: The third list will be announced on October 16 with the admission process starting on October 18 at 10 am. All the candidates can fill out the online admission form by October 21. Colleges will approve admissions under the third list by 5 pm on October 22 and the last day of payment will be October 23 till 5 pm.

DU special cut-off list: If there are vacant seats left, the colleges will announce special cut-offs after the third list. It is set to be declared on 25 October. Only those who could not apply to the previous three lists despite being eligible will be able to fill out the admission form under the DU special list.

DU fourth cut-off list: After the completion of the admission process under the DU special cut-off list, the varsity will release the fourth list on October 30. The admission process will commence on November 1 at 10 am. The colleges are expected to complete admission approvals by 5 pm on November 5 with the last date of payment being November 6 till 5 pm.

DU fifth cut off list: Furthermore, the fifth list will be announced on November 8 and the candidates will be able to apply for admission by November 9 at 10 am. The last date to take admission under the DU fifth cut-off list 2021 is November 10.

All the colleges will complete admission approvals by November 11 with the last date of payment being November 12.

After the admission process is done under all the five lists, the varsity will declare cut-offs under the special drive on vacant seats wherever applicable on November 13. The admission procedure will be held from November 14 to November 15. The last date of payment will be November 16.