DU Admissions 2022: Except for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women's Education Board, the admissions to Delhi University, for the 2022-23 academic year, will be held through the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) that has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central varsities in the country. Till last year, admission to Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in Class 12 board exams.

Releasing the varsity’s admission policy for the forthcoming academic year, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that except for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women’s Education Board, admission to all undergraduate programmes will only be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). “It is mandatory for all candidates to appear in CUET-2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET,” he said.

Delhi University (DU) Admission 2022: Key Things Students Must Know