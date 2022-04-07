DU Admissions 2022: Except for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women’s Education Board, the admissions to Delhi University, for the 2022-23 academic year, will be held through the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) that has been made mandatory for getting into 45 central varsities in the country. Till last year, admission to Delhi University was on the basis of cut-offs marks in Class 12 board exams.Also Read - Labourer Arrested For Harassing Over 150 Women In Delhi, Uploading Morphed Pictures Online
Releasing the varsity’s admission policy for the forthcoming academic year, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that except for the School of Open Learning and the National Collegiate Women’s Education Board, admission to all undergraduate programmes will only be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). “It is mandatory for all candidates to appear in CUET-2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET,” he said.
Delhi University (DU) Admission 2022: Key Things Students Must Know
- Candidates will be able to appear for the CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class 12.
- A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject.
- The merit will also be calculated on the basis of a combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET.
- Gap year students will also be eligible to apply for CUET.
- There are three sections in CUET-2022. The first section is divided into two parts and consists of 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second. Candidates must appear in at least one language for admission to the Delhi University, out of both these parts combined.
- There will be no disadvantage to anyone on changing the stream.
- In 50 per cent seats reserved for minority colleges, 85 per cent of the marks for admission will be taken from the CUET and the remaining 15 per cent will be decided by the colleges.
- Admission to non-reserved 50 per cent seats will be purely on the basis of CUET.
- Minority colleges like Jesus and Mary, St Stephen’s and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa have 50 per cent seats reserved for minority communities.
- The eligibility for admission to most B.Sc courses would be calculated on the basis of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology. It is mandatory to obtain at least 30 per cent marks in any one language in CUET.
- For admission to Bachelor of Arts (BA), a candidate will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one (of CUET) and in any three subjects from the other 2 sections. Merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language.
- For admission to BA (Hons) Economics, it is mandatory for the candidates to take the test in Mathematics in the CUET. Merit for this will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics and any two subjects.
- The University will take into consideration the best score of CUET for admission.
- BBA, BMS and BBE candidates will have to appear in any one language, Mathematics and as per section 3 of the CUET.
- For BA, B.Voc and B.Com programmes (popularly known as “pass” courses), candidates have the choice of a language along with one domain-specific subject and a general examination or a three-subject test.
- For admission to linguistic programmes, candidates can choose a particular language at CUET or take a test in any other language.
- After the CUET results are announced, there will be an e-counselling by the university.
- Vice-Chancellor Singh said that before each counselling, the candidate will be given a chance to re-fill his or her preference.
- The admission to the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will be on the basis of merit.
- The registration process for admission to SOL and NCWEB will start on May 6.
Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Singh said that there will be a provision of a help desk to assist the candidates in the selection of question papers and open houses and webinars will also be organized to help the candidates. He informed that chatbots will also work to help the candidates with any information related to Delhi University.