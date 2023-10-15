Home

News

Durga Puja Weather Update: Rain in Kolkata, Assam? Check IMD’s Latest Update Here

Durga Puja Weather Update: Rain in Kolkata, Assam? Check IMD’s Latest Update Here

Cyclonic circulation that appears to be forming over Bay of Bengal is most likely to impact only the coastal districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly on October 23 and 24.

Durga Puja

Kolkata Durga Puja: Durga Puja is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India. The nine-day grand occasion is being celebrated with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm. Though the festival is observed with pomp and gaiety across the country, it has a different flavor in West Bengal. This multi-day festival breathes a new life into the city and the people therein. The entire state get into a celebration mode with extravagant pandals, dance and music, processions, cultural events, and of course, non-stop food and shopping.

Trending Now

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies on most puja days in the state. However, the weather department has predicted rainfall for Navami and Dashmi when city may receive spells of mild rain. The weather will remain dry between October 17 and 20.

You may like to read

Regional Met Centre Deputy Director General Sanjib Bandyopadhyay Statement:

According to Regional Met Centre deputy director general Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, a cyclonic circulation that appears to be forming over Bay of Bengal is most likely to impact only the coastal districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly on October 23 and 24.

He further added that Kolkata is very likely to remain dry between October 17 and 20, albeit with a chance of overcast sky from October 18.

Durga Puja in Kolkata: Key Details

Cyclonic circulation that appears to be forming over Bay of Bengal is most likely to impact only the coastal districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly on October 23 and 24.

Kolkata is very likely to remain dry between October 17 and 20, albeit with a chance of overcast sky from October 18.

The minimum temperature may fall to 23 degrees Celisus or 24 degrees Celsius during this period

There could be a slight nip in the air in the evenings and early mornings.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius and 25-26 degrees Celsius, respectively, till October 20.

Among the coastal districts, Kolkata is comparatively less likely to experience rain in this period.

The RMC will update the forecast on Monday. “We typically release forecast for only five-day periods, but Durga Puja being a special occasion for the state and city, it warrants a long-term forecast,” he said.

The RMC released a bulletin on Friday, reiterating that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from south Bengal and some parts of north Bengal. The withdrawal date and cumulative rainfall produced during the season were near-normal despite the El Niño impact.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES