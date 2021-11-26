New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Constitution Day event in Parliament’s Central Hall saying dynastic parties are a matter of concern to people committed to the Constitution and are against the spirit of democracy. PM Modi also paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives 13 years ago during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.Also Read - Noida Airport: PM Modi Sounds Power-Packed UP Poll Bungle, Takes Dig At Opposition | Read Top Quotes Here

Today on the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, I pay tribute to all brave soldiers of the country who sacrificed their lives while fighting the terrorists: PM Modi Source: Sansad TV pic.twitter.com/VEfwp7uqAg — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

“Dynastic parties are matter of concern to people committed to the Constitution Look at dynastic political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this is against the democratic spirit,” Modi said. Also Read - Jewar International Airport Bhoomi Pujan Today: Here is PM Modi’s Itinerary in Noida

“If a party is run for generations by a family and the entire party system is with a family then that is the biggest problem for a healthy democracy,” he said in an apparent reference to the Congress.

#WATCH | Party for the family, by the family…do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy, says PM Modi during an address at the Parliament on #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/q1t2UqI0Pm — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

He also said that the constitutional spirit is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character.

The event, which was organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence, was boycotted by opposition parties.

PM Modi, however, said the function was not organised by the government, but by an institution.

(With inputs from PTI)