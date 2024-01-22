By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Delhi-NCR
New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR after an earthquake struck northern India on Monday evening
Earthquake feels at delhi.
#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/rNoK8jEeoL
— Simple man (@ArbazAh87590755) January 22, 2024
Earthquake in Noida.
May ALLAH forgive us and keep everyone safe. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/zeZD1bDNxE
— CA Uves Ali Khan (उवैस अली खान) (@uves_ca) January 22, 2024
