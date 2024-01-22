Top Recommended Stories

  Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Delhi-NCR

Updated: January 23, 2024 12:03 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Earthquake In Afghanistan
Breaking News: Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Central Japan

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR after an earthquake struck northern India on Monday evening

