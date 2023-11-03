Home

Earthquake Tremors Hit Bihar

Earthquake News: Strong tremors jolted Bihar and other north Indian states including UP and Delhi NCR on Friday. No casualty has been reported as of now.

Delhi Earthquake: Timeline of Tremors that Struck National Capital in Recent History

Earthquake News: Strong tremors jolted Bihar and other north Indian states including UP and Delhi NCR on Friday. No casualty has been reported as of now. The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, the NCS said. People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) also felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

The tremor with epicentre at Lamidanda area in Jajarkot district hit at 11.47 p.m., according to officials at National Earthquake Measurement Centre. A strong tremor was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding areas. Jajarkokt is about 500 kilometres West of Kathmandu. People came out of their houses in Kathmandu as soon as they felt the tremor.

