New Delhi: At a time when the retail inflation is going up to 7.35 per cent and the GDP is going down to 4 per cent, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Central government for failing to control the price rise of essential commodities in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that the issues of inflation, unemployment and GDP have created a kind of chaos in the country.

“Overwhelming inflation, murderous unemployment and falling GDP have created a state of ‘economic emergency’. Vegetables, pulses, edible oil, LPG and food items have been taken away from the poor people. PM Modi has broken the domestic budget of the countrymen into pieces,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

कमरतोड़ महंगाई, जानलेवा बेरोजगारी और गिरती GDP ने 'आर्थिक आपातकाल' की स्थिति बना दी है। सब्ज़ी, दाल, खाने का तेल, रसोई गैस व खाद्य पदार्थों की महंगाई ने ग़रीब के मुँह का निवाला छीन लिया है। मोदी जी ने देशवासियों के घरेलू बजट के टुकड़े-टुकड़े कर दिये हैं। pic.twitter.com/tCioJMwfoj — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2020

The statement from Congress comes after the National Statistical Office (NSO) reported that the December retail inflation has gone up to 7.35 per cent from 5.54 per cent in November.

The data from the NSO assumes significance as the Reserve Bank of India in its last monetary policy review maintained the key lending rates on account of rising retail inflation.

Holding a press conference, the Congress leader on Monday said PM Modi should tell the youth why the economy has become a disaster.

He asked the Prime Minister to visit any university without police and tell people what he was doing for the country.

“Instead of addressing the problems of youth, Narendra Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide people. Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should not be suppressed, and the government should listen to it,” he had said.