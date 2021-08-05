New Delhi/Bengaluru: The properties of former Congress minister R Roshan Baig and MLA B Z Zameer were on Thursday raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged money laundering of Rs 4,000 crore IMA ponzi scam. As per the updates from the ED, Baig along with his associates are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA); two of his premises in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar while Congress MLA, B Z Zameer premise at Chamrajpet and his linked travel company are being searched since early morning.Also Read - CBI Arrests ex-Congress Minister Roshan Baig in IMA Ponzi Scam Case

The ED also added that the searches are being carried out in some parts of Mumbai. Security personnel was spotted at Zameer Khan’s new bungalow near Cantonment Railway station in Bengaluru where raids are being held by ED. The official sources told news agency PTI that properties like flats, businesses, and National Travel Offices in Bengaluru are also being searched. Also Read - Karnataka IAS Officer Vijay Shankar, Accused in IMA Ponzi Scam, Ends Life

Karnataka | A team of the Enforcement Directorate conducts a raid at the residence of Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru, in connection with the IMA scam case pic.twitter.com/2jkyYrFrOB — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Also Read - IMA Ponzi Scam: Bengaluru Court Extends Mansoor Khan's ED Custody Till July 26

The fourth-time MLA, once a member of Janata Dal (Secular), is alleged to have had a purported property transaction with Mansoor Khan, then MD of I-Monetary Advisory group. This transaction was mentioned by Khan in his election affidavit. At present Baig is out on bail. Earlier, he had been suspended from Congress after his scam was exposed. In April, CBI had filed a charge sheet before a special CBI court in Bengaluru which included Baig, Mansoor Khan, IMA Group, and Baig’s company Daanish Publications, and others.

“It was alleged that the accused former minister received several crores of rupees from IMA funds for election expenditure. It was further alleged that the accused was also utilising the said funds for day-to-day expenditure, including salaries of employees of his firm. It was also alleged that the accused has spent the funds for various social and cultural activities in his constituency to increase his popularity,” a CBI spokesperson had said in a statement post the filing of the charge sheet. The Enforcement Directorate action is linked to its probe in the 4000-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) alleged ponzi scam case, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and a charge sheet.

Roshan Baig: I'm hurt by the way Congress has treated me&suspended me as I spoke bitter truth.The state leadership has failed,there is no accountability. I am not going to either Mumbai or Goa, I am in Bengaluru. I am going to resign from MLA post.They (BJP) are in touch with me. pic.twitter.com/8QBBLz1eSQ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

The alleged scam pertains to over a multi-crore of Rs 4,000 crore collected by IMA Group from more than a lakh innocent investors for the sake of catering attractive returns on investment following halal means. Crime Bureau Investigation alleged the money was diverted to Baig, a minister in the Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah so that the IMA Group could continue its illegal activities, CBI officials had said.

Four cases and multiple charge sheets have been registered by the CBI in connection with the scam against 33 accused, which involves Khan, company directors, several revenues, and police officials. “It was alleged that the said Group had raised unauthorised deposits and cheated the public by failing to repay the principal and as well as the promised returns. These funds were allegedly diverted for acquiring properties, paying bribe amounts, etc. Several properties, including moveable and immovable, were identified and attached under KPIDFE (Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments) Act, 2004 by the competent authority,” the CBI had said.

(With input from PTI)