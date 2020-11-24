The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case, official sources said. They said the searches are being conducted by the central agency at 10 locations linked to Sarnaik in Thane and Mumbai under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Also Read - Sanjay Raut Takes A Dig At BJP With 'Death Anniversary' Jibe, Says Maha Aghadi Govt Will Complete Its Entire Term

"The searches are being conducted on the Tops group (a company in the business of providing security) promoters and related people, including some politicians," an official source said. Sarnaik represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Shiv Sena, on the other hand, termed the ED's raids on properties of party MLA Pratap Sarnaik as "political vendetta" and said the Maharashtra government or its leaders will not surrender to pressure from anyone.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, without naming the BJP, said it should forget the dream of coming to power in Maharashtra for the next 25 years, “no matter how much pressure it exerts or spreads terror through agencies”.

"If you have begun today, we know how to end it," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

“This action is definitely a political vendetta. The ED or other agencies should not work as if a branch of a political party,” Raut said.

He said Sarnaik’s properties were raided while the latter was not at home, and added that no matter how many notices are issued, only truth shall prevail in Maharashtra.

Raut also said there is no ban on probes by an agency and it can take action if there is evidence. “But, you want to mentally harass the people related to the (state) government. These actions will backfire on you.