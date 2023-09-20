BDL Recruitment 2023: Apply Till September 20 At bdl-india.in

BDL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Management Trainee Posts Till September 20 At bdl-india.in

BDL recruitment 2023.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) which comes under the Ministry of Defence will be closing the application window for the recruitment to the post of Management Trainees across departments, today, September 20. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of BDL at bdl-india.in. The latest recruitment by the organisation wishes to fill up a total of 45 Management Trainee vacancies in BDL departments such as Electronics, Mechanical, and Electrical.

Eligibility Criteria BDL Recruitment 2023

Talking about the eligibility criteria for the BDL recruitment 2023, candidates applying for the Management Trainees posts must be below the age of 28 years as on July 27, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

As far as the educational qualification is concerned, candidates for the Management trainee position must hold a Graduate’s degree in a relevant field from a recognised University.

Application Fee For BDL Recruitment 2023

Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Meanwhile, the SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and the Internal Permanent Employees candidates have been exempted from the payment of the application fee.

To gather more information, candidates may check out the official notification here.

How To Apply for BDL Vacancies 2023?

Those who wish to apply for the Management trainee position at Bharat Dynamics Limited can follow the steps given below –

Step 1

The first thing you need to do is go to the official website of Bharat Dynamics Limited at bdl-india.in

Step 2

As you reach the homepage, click on the Login tab

Step 3

Next, register yourself using your email ID and password

Step 4

After that, log in and click on the application link for recruitment of Management Trainees

Step 5

Fill out the application form

Step 6

Next, upload the necessBDL recruitment 2023ary documents as mentioned in the form, pay the application fee according to the category you fall in, and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 7

Download the form, and do not forget to take a printout for future reference

In order to garner any further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BDL at https://bdl-india.in/home-page.

