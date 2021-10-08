New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of trainee engineer and project engineer on a temporary basis for its Panchkula Unit. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, bel-india.in. The last date to apply is October 27, 2021.Also Read - BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts; Apply Online at bel-india.in

Trainee Engineer

No. of Vacancy: 55

Pay Scale: 25,000/- (Per Month)

Project Engineer

No. of Vacancy: 33

Pay Scale: 35,000/- (Per Month)

BEL recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 500 for Project Engineer and Rs. 200 for Trainee Engineer.

Candidates belonging to PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

BEL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of BEL at www.belindia.in

On the homepage click on the career tab

Click on the apply link against the notification

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University in Electronics -Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical.

Age Limit: 25 Years

Project Engineer: Candidate must have a BE/ B.Tech course from reputed Institute/University Electronics – Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Telecommunication/ Communication or Mechanical with Experience 2 Years

Age Limit: 28 Years

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: October 06, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: October 27, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: October 27, 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Selection will be based on qualification, experience and Interview