Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has issued a new job announcement for the position of IPR Officer in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply for the job on its official website.

According to the official announcement from IIT Guwahati, candidates must have finished B.E. or B.Tech, Post Graduation, and Master’s Degree from any recognised board or universit

IIT Jobs Requirement Details:

Post Name- IPR Officer

No. of Posts- 01

Age Limit- Not Mentioned

Salary- Rs.35000-49000/- Per Month

Job Location- Guwahati – Assam

Last Date- October 21,2021

Application Fee- No Application Fee

Steps to Apply for IIT Guwahati IPR Officer Jobs 2021:

First, visit the official website @ iitg.ac.in

Check for the IIT Guwahati Recruitment or Careers to which you are going to apply. Open IPR Officer Jobs notification and check Eligibility.

Check the last date carefully before starting the application form. If you are eligible, Fill the application form without any mistakes.

Pay the application fee (If applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (21-Oct-2021) and capture the Application form number/acknowledgment number.

IIT Guwahati Job Vacancy: Selection Procedure

The Selection of the candidates will be based on Online & Personal Interview.