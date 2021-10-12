New Delhi: Indian Army is inviting applications for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-46) for Permanent Commission. The candidates willing to join the Indian Army can apply for this recruitment drive online through joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before November 8.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration Deadline Extended For Nagercoil Rally. Check Details

Indian Army TES 46 Vacancy Details: Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application for 100 Soldier General Duty Posts In Women Military Police Released

Post: 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES-46) (Course commencing in Jan 2022)

No. of Vacancy: 90 (Tentative)

Pay Scale: 56100 – 1,77,500/- Level 10

Indian Army TES 46 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards.

Indian Army TES 46 How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of the Indian Army

Step 2: Open the homepage and tap on the link that reads, ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ under ‘Officer Selection’

Step 3: A new webpage will be redirected where the applicants will be required to register themselves

Step 4: Preview the details and submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future use.

Indian Army TES 46 Age Limit:

16½ years to 19½ years

Nationality:

A candidate must be an unmarried male and must either be : (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, or (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Govt of India.

Selection Criteria for Indian Army TES 46 Course

Shortlisted applicants will be called for SSB interview from December 2021 onwards.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II.

Medical Exam will be conducted for those who clear Stage 2

Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria

How to apply for Indian Army TES 46 2021 ?

The candidate needs to apply ‘online’ on Directorate General of Recruiting Website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application will be screened at Directorate General of Recruiting, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army) and the candidate thereafter will be detailed for SSB.