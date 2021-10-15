New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will release results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) today, October 15. The results will be available at 10 am on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check their results using JEE Advanced roll number and/or other details. Along with JEE Advanced result, IIT Kharagpur will also publish the list of all India toppers.

JEE advanced result: Know how to check

Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE advanced 2021 result

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the final result

Check JoSAA website for counselling schedule

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 at test centres across the country.

Along with the JEE advanced result, the final answer key of the exam, based on which the result has been prepared, will be released.

JEE advanced is the final exam for selection to IITs. The screening test for entrance to IITs is JEE main, which also serves as the single entrance test for NIT+ institutes.

After the JEE advanced 2021 result is out, the JoSAA would commence the seat allocation process from October 16. For admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).