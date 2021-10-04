New Delhi: NIACL AO admit cards 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited has released NIACL Administrative Officer (AO) admit cards 2021 . The admit cards for AO (Generalist) (Scale 1) Phase I has been released on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card or call letters from the official website of NIACL on newindia.co.in.Also Read - Pandora Papers: Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff Linked to New Zealand Trust, Swiss Bank Account? All You Need to Know

The exam for which the hall ticket has been released is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2021. The admit card has all the details like exam centre, reporting time, and guidelines that need to be followed. Also Read - It's BTS ARMY Selaa Day And Time For You To Pose With Your Favourite K-Pop Singer | Here's What To Do