New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 result. Candidates who have appeared in the UPCET 2021 exam can check their results online on the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UPCET 2021: NTA Extends Registration Date Till July 15, Here's How to Apply Online at upcet.nta.nic.in

In order to access the UPCET 2021 scores, the registered candidates have to log in on the portal using their application number and date of birth. Here’s the direct link: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/UPCET-auth-21 Also Read - UPCET 2021: Last Date for Registration Extended, Apply Till This Date At upcet.nta.nic.in

Check steps to download UPCET 2021 admit cards: Also Read - UPCET 2021 Rescheduled To June 15 | Check Important Details And New Schedule Here

Step 1: Go to the official UPCET website – upcet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Open the ‘UPCET Result 2021’ link that is made available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the application number, date of birth, and other credentials to log in

Step 4: After logging in, the NTA UPCET 2021 result will appear on the screen within a few seconds

Step 5: Check your scores, verify important details and save a copy of your scorecard

The exam was held across various centres in the country on 5 and 6 September. Initially, the entrance test was slated to be held in June this year. However, it got postponed amid the second wave of deadly coronavirus .

The UPCET, till last year, was organised by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission to various UG and PG-level professional courses. However, the university in 2020 announced that JEE Main will now be used for admission to first-year BArch, BTech, and MTech (integrated) courses.