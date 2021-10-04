New Delhi: SBI PO Notification 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers on its official website sbi.co.in. Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III.Also Read - NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

The candidates holding the required qualification and experience in the respective field from 5 October 2021. The last date of submitting the online application is 25 October 2021.

Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III. A total of 2182 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

SBI PO Notification 2021: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: 4 October 2021

Apply Online Start Date: 5 October 2021

Apply Online Last Date: 25 October 2021

Admit Card: 1st/2nd week November 2021 onwards

Prelims Exam Date 2021: November/ December 2021

Prelims Result 2021: December 2021

Mains Admit Card 2021: 2nd/3rd week December 2021 onwards

Mains Exam Date 2021: December 2021

Interview Date 2021: 2nd/ 3rd week of February 2022

Result Declaration Date: February / March 2022

The download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training: 1st week of November 2021 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training: 2nd week of November 2021

SBI PO Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer – 2182 Posts

Regular Vacancy – 2000 Posts

Backlog Vacancy – 2056

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent from a recognized University.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit – 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

SBI PO 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for the further recruitment process.

Number of Chances to Appear in the SBI PO 2021 Exam

• General/ EWS – 4

• General/ EWS (PWD) – 7

• OBC/ OBC (PWD) – 7

• SC/SC (PWD)/ST/ST (PWD) – No restriction