New Delhi: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications from candidates for trade apprentices training. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is October 29. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of UCIL at ucil.gov.in.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 242 vacancies for all units of the Jharkhand region out of which 108 vacancies are for jaduguda unit, 54 vacancies are for the Narwapahar unit and 80 vacancies are for the Turamidhi unit.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

18 to 25 years (Relaxation in upper age limits as per Government guidelines by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC [NCL] candidates.)

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates should be class 10th / Matric pass with ITI examination certificate in relevant trade.

UCIL recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on merit i.e the marks on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in ITI in respective trade.

UCIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Go to official website ucil.gov.in.

Click on Enrollment for Apprenticeship Training in Designated Trades for the year 2021-22 Batch in Jharkhand region only (Advt.No.-03/2021) in Jobs.

Notification will open, read it & check eligibility.

Move to apprenticeshipindia.org.

Fill the form carefully.

Submit the filled form.

Visit www.ucil.gov.in to get more details of UCIL Apprentice recruitment. Educational qualification, age limit, selection process, apply mode & steps to apply are described above.