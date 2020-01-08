New Delhi: At a time when a number of political leaders and activists, including Bollywood personalities, are visiting the violence-hit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday slammed all of them for paying the visit to the varsity and said efforts are being made to make the environment in JNU venomous.

The BJP leader went on to say that some people are there in the country who are like a particular snake which is less in number but very poisonous.

“There are some thinkers in the country who are like a particular snake which is less in number but is highly venomous. Efforts are being made to make environment venomous. We have to fix some things and we will fix them,” she said.

Earlier in the day, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar along with other officials met MHRD officials and updated them about the situation on the campus.

The VC updated the MHRD that the Communication and Information System has been repaired and was functional now.

Meanwhile, the MHRD in a release said that the last date for student registration for the winter semester 2020 without fine has been extended to January 12. As part of the registration process, about 3,300 students have since deposited fee for online registration.

Apart from the MHRD, the JNU administration has appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace on the campus and not to get provoked by any misinformation. The MHRD has also advised the JNU VC to make all-out efforts to restore its normal functioning on the campus.

The development comes after more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods late on January 5.