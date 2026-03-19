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Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Eid date ANNOUNCED in India after Saudi Arabia declaration
The chairman of the Lucknow Islamic Center, Maulana Khalid Rasheed has announced that Eid will be on Saturday.
Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Minutes after Eid date announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Eid date has also been announced in India. In the big update, the chairman of the Lucknow Islamic Center, Maulana Khalid Rasheed has announced that Eid will be on Saturday, March 21.
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