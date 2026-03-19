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Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Eid date ANNOUNCED in India after Saudi Arabia declaration

The chairman of the Lucknow Islamic Center, Maulana Khalid Rasheed has announced that Eid will be on Saturday.

Published date india.com Updated: March 19, 2026 7:44 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Eid ul Fitr 2026
Eid ul Fitr 2026

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Minutes after Eid date announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Eid date has also been announced in India. In the big update, the chairman of the Lucknow Islamic Center, Maulana Khalid Rasheed has announced that Eid will be on Saturday, March 21.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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