Eid al-Fitr 2022: Preparations are in full swing across India for celebrations of Eid Ul-Fitr, that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for a whole month during Ramzan. Muslim population nationwide are rushing to markets for to prepare for Eid celebrations, as the period of fasting and prayer is coming to an end.

Eid Ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Date and Timing in India:

Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid is celebrated with the first sighting of the crescent moon. People wait to get a glimpse of the moon on Chaand Raat after the Ramadan fast. Eid is observed on the very first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, called Shawwal.

Moon Sighting Date in India:

The exact timing of the moon sighting in India have not yet been confirmed even as Saudi Arabia, UAE had announced that they will celebrate Eid on Monday, May 2. However, there is a chance that this time Eid 2022 in India may be celebrated on the same day as gulf countries celebrate on Monday due to the moon sighting in the South Asian countries.

Eid-ul-Fitr Date in India:

The next day of Chaand Raat marks the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast’ in English. While the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the moon sighting, it is expected that Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022 will begin on Tuesday, May 3, in India and Saudi Arabia, UAE.

Eid is a three-day festival, but many Islamic countries implement a week-long holiday. For instance, this year the United Arab Emirates has approved a 9-day long holiday, which will start on Saturday, April 30, and the usual work will commence on Monday, May 9.