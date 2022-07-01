Mumbai: In a big move after taking over as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde on Friday to reversed the Uddhav Thackeray government’s stand on the controversial Metro car shed project in Mumbai and directed that the Advocate General that the metro car shed be built in Mumbai’s Aarey colony itself.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Receives Captaincy 'Tips And Tricks' From Her 'Excited' Mother

According to report in news agency ANI, Shinde has directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to submit in court that the Metro car shed will be built at Aarey Colony as planned in 2019 under the Devendra Fadnavis government. In September 2019, then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the government is bound to cut trees in Mumbai’s Aarey forest area as “development is important”. Also Read - Sai Pallavi is The Epitome of Beauty And Grace in a Multi-Coloured Saree, Fans Say 'Looking Like Ice Cream' | See Photos

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced its plan to cut down over 2,700 trees from the Aarey colony in order to build a car shed for the Metro. The colony, spread over 13,000 hectares, is home to over 27 Adivasi villages and inhabits various animal species. Also Read - LIVE ENG vs IND 5th Test, Birmingham Weather Updates: Rain Expected To Play Spoilsport On Day 1

The Bombay High Court in September 2019, verbally directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and the state government not to cut any trees in the Aarey forest area for the construction of a metro car shed, to which they agreed.

The issue sparked massive protests in Mumbai by environmental activists

The Bombay High Court in September 2019, verbally directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and the state government not to cut any trees in the Aarey forest area for the construction of a metro car shed, to which they agreed.

Later in October 2019, the Bombay High Court had dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting down of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to make way for a Metro car shed.

However, the Maharashtra government had stayed the order for the Aarey metro car shed project following massive public agitation in the city.

In 2020, then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government had withdrawn cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. He had said the proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjur Marg.