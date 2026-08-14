El Niño Impact: 2026 could become hottest year on record; how will record heat alter rainfall patterns?

El Niño is a recurring weather phase that lasts for months and has severe global consequences. It causes droughts in many parts of the world, with the most adverse effects observed in regions such as India, West and Southern Africa, and Australia, where it leads to a deficit in rainfall. Conversely, El Niño causes excessive rainfall in other areas; for instance, it increases the likelihood of heavy rains in parts of South America.

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New Delhi: The rapidly intensifying El Niño in the Pacific Ocean has significantly increased the likelihood of 2026 becoming the hottest year in history. According to a monthly global weather analysis by the US-based non-profit research group Berkeley Earth, the probability of 2026 becoming the hottest year surged from 12% in July to 69% in August due to the strengthening of El Niño. Researchers also believe there is a strong possibility of new heat records being set in 2027.

According to a Bloomberg report, Robert Rohde, Chief Scientist at Berkeley Earth, warned that we could witness dramatic changes over the next year or slightly longer. He noted that this would bring about weather conditions typically expected a decade or more into the future, describing it as a potentially massive event.

What is El Niño, and how will it alter rainfall patterns?

El Niño is a recurring weather phase that lasts for months and has severe global consequences. It causes droughts in many parts of the world, with the most adverse effects observed in regions such as India, West and Southern Africa, and Australia, where it leads to a deficit in rainfall. Conversely, El Niño causes excessive rainfall in other areas; for instance, it increases the likelihood of heavy rains in parts of South America.

How powerful is this El Niño?

Scientists assess the strength of El Niño based on sea surface temperatures in a specific region of the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. Estimates indicate that sea surface temperatures in this specific part of the Pacific could rise to levels up to 4 degrees Celsius above normal—an extraordinary increase. In comparison, during the 2015–2016 El Niño event, ocean temperatures rose 2.75°C above normal. This clearly illustrates the severity of the current El Niño.

This El Niño began in June of this year. However, it was not responsible for the intense heat experienced during late spring and early summer, as its impact had not yet intensified by that time.

Heat records broken in June and July

According to Berkeley Earth—a major climate dataset—this past July was either the hottest or second-hottest July ever recorded. The extreme heat during the month triggered devastating wildfires in France and Spain, while parts of the United States sweltered under a “heat dome.” The average maximum temperature across the contiguous United States in July surpassed a 90-year-old record set during the Dust Bowl era. Scientist Rohde quipped that so much of the world is sweltering that it is easier to name the places that aren’t hot; Antarctica, for instance, has experienced an exceptionally cold winter.

Impact of El Niño on the global economy and trade

The extreme heat and torrential rains brought by El Niño could exacerbate economic crises—such as those stemming from the war involving Iran—in many countries, particularly emerging markets. For example, the warming of ocean waters has led to a complete ban on anchovy fishing in Peru.

The lasting impact of greenhouse gases

Comparing El Niño to a massive hammer, Berkeley Earth scientist Zeke Hausfather noted that it strikes the climate with tremendous force, thereby disrupting a wide range of systems. Scientists say that although El Niño can dramatically affect temperatures in a particular month or year, global warming caused by greenhouse gas pollution is ever-present and steadily increasing.