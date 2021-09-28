New Delhi: Ahead of the West Bengal’s Bhabanipur Election, the Election Commission of India(ECI) on Tuesday imposed Section 144. It will be implemented from 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening and will continue till September 30, as said in the notification.Also Read - Selection Not in My Hand: Harshal Patel on Not Making World Cup Squad

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by BJP from Bengal visited the Election Commission of India and had demanded to impose section 144 as well as the deployment of central forces on the election day September 30. The BJP delegation has also demanded the EC to ensure a fair and free Bhabanipur Election.

The demand and strict measures came after the incident of the post-by-poll Bengal election violence. Earlier BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh along with others were allegedly manhandled at the hands of TMC workers, while they were campaigning for the party's candidate in Bhabanipur. Ghosh was contesting a by-poll against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh alleged he was pushed by TMC workers when he went inside a vaccination camp at Jodubabur Bazar area in the constituency, where by-poll is scheduled on September 30.

The Calcutta High court states that it does not want to stand in the way of the Election commission decision. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is all prepared to contest the Bhabanipur By-poll elections.

However, the court criticised the state’s chief secretary HK Diwedi for displaying himself more as a servant of the political party in power than a public servant. Earlier, Petitioner Fayan Sinha has filed public interest litigation(PIL) over rejecting the EC decision of holding the elections on the ground of misleading submissions made by the Chief Secretary.