Election Commission Issues Show Cause Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Panauti’ Jibe at PM Modi
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his ‘panauti’ and ‘pickpocket’ jibes at PM Modi. The poll panel asked Gandhi to respond by 25th November.
