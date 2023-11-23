Top Recommended Stories

Election Commission Issues Show Cause Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Panauti’ Jibe at PM Modi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his 'panauti' and 'pickpocket' jibes at PM Modi.

Updated: November 23, 2023 4:43 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP Took Down Kamal Nath Govt Using Money Power, Claims Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi addresses a poll rally in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his ‘panauti’ and ‘pickpocket’ jibes at PM Modi. The poll panel asked Gandhi to respond by 25th November.

