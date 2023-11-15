Home

News

Election Commission Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Over ‘False Statement’ Against PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Election Commission Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Over ‘False Statement’ Against PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "false statement" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Priyanka Gandhi Rally Ahead Of Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her “false statement” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where model code of conduct has come into force.

Trending Now

The commission has asked the Congress leader to explain the statement by November 16 by 8:00 pm, as to why appropriate action for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against her.

You may like to read

The notice from the Elections Commission came following a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the poll body that while addressing a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, “she made unverified and false statements in respect of PM Narendra Modi that have the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of PM.”

“You are hereby called upon to explain your statement made against star campaigner of another National Party and to show cause by 2000 hrs of 16th November 2023 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you,” the poll body said in the notice issued to Priyanka.

The ECI further said that clause 2 of Part I ‘General Conduct’of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates’ provides–“Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

Other parties or their workers shall not be criticised based on unverified allegations or distortions, it added.

Notably, also the Supreme Court, in the Guruji Shrihari Baliram Jivatode vs Vithalrao case (1969) held that the political history of even countries like England shows that sensational false election propaganda against a political party, particularly on the eve of an election might upset the party’s electoral fortune. But the advantage gained from free criticism–though sometimes it may turn out to be irresponsible–in the long run outweighs the disadvantages.

Earlier on November 8, Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidates in Sanwer in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over government companies to his industrialist friends.

“Modi ji, the BHEL from which we used to get employment and the country was moving forward, what did you do with this? To whom did you give it? Why did you give this to your industrialist friends?” Priyanka Gandhi said.

The poll commission also said that whereas, the public generally believes that the statements made by the senior leader that too of a star campaigner of a national party, are true, it is expected that such a leader is privy to and possesses a factual base of the statements made by him/her.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.